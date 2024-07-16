Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular town centre pet shop is closing down.

The Furground in Leyland will shut its doors on Saturday, July 27.

Owner Sarah Mackay announced the closure on Facebook, explaining she had decided not to renew the lease on her shop in Hough Lane.

The 31-year-old animal lover opened The Furground in December 2021 and said she was “so proud of what it’s become”.

“This shop is not just a shop to me, it’s my life - literally - and I have grown with the shop and built my business from the ground up and I am so proud of what it’s become.

“With that being said, full transparency, the lease is up on the shop in summer and I’ve taken the decision to not renew it.”

The shop, named for its colourful fairground theme, sold a range of quality pet food and accessories, as well as live insects for reptiles.

But Sarah already has plans to take her business in a new direction. Rebranding as Leyland Livefoods, Sarah and partner Steve are going online.

“Our new name is “Leyland Livefoods” and our website will be live shortly”, said Sarah on Facebook.

“My focus for a while has been to build my business as an online presence instead.

“I will still be around to give advice to the best of my ability and most of my products will be online via our new website. I just won’t be stood behind a counter but instead will be delivering your items to your door at a time that suits you.

“We will still do customer orders as we do now so if you currently order specific items please don’t worry.

“Also I will still be boarding small animals and reptiles at home - very limited spaces for this summer.

“Please don’t feel sad as I’m excited for the next chapter for this business and to become more accessible for customers is my biggest priority moving forward.

“Products will be being added to the website over time so always contact us if you don’t see something you need.

“Thank you to each and every single customer, work placements and my much loved staff members that supported me and my little shop.”

You can follow Sarah on Facebook for the latest updates on her new business venture. Visit her page here.