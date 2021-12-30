Leyland nursery sold to growing North West group

Poplars Nursery in Leyland, which is ranked in the North West’s Top 20 nurseries by daynurseries.co.uk, has become Thrive’s twelfth nursery in the region.

Founded more than 35 years ago, Poplars Nursery was extended and fully refurbished over the past five years to provide modern nursery and pre-school services for 68 children from just months old to five years.

Thrive chief executive Cary Rankin said: “Poplars is a very successful, well-equipped and well-run nursery, providing a high quality indoor and outdoor environment which gives children the space to play and learn.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Poplars Nursery Manager Hayley Hinton welcomes Andre Fallows, Thrive’s Operations Director, to the nursery.

“We share the vision and ethos of former owners Vanda and Geoff Hope in putting children and families first and recognising the importance of the dedicated nursery team.

“We want Poplars to remain first, trusted choice for parents and employees in the Leyland area.

“Like all our nurseries, it is part of the local community and we are committed to maintaining its local identity. We will work with and continue to develop the excellent and trusted team.”

Nursery manager Hayley Hinton, who has worked at Poplars for 13 years, said: “Poplars is well known and loved by families in the Leyland area, thanks to its dedicated and, in many cases, long serving team, who will continue to maintain the ethos and values that are shared by Thrive Childcare and Education.

“We are all looking forward to working under the Thrive umbrella and are excited about the similarities in our vision and the unison that this will create.