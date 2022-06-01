The project by Leyland-based TES Communication Solutions will make the fleet of First Manchester buses one of the most well connected in the UK, providing enhanced features to manage real-time communications, bus movements and passenger safety needs.

The move to a Tait tier 3 digital radio system will include First Manchester’s entire operational fleet, including the Vantage buses operating along the traffic-free guided busway route from the city centre to Atherton and Leigh and areas around Manchester city centre, Salford, Oldham and Rochdale.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Smith of TES Communications Solutions based in Leyland

The new system being brings enhanced voice and data capability and connectivity via independent infrastructure ensuring continuous communications even in the event of outages or high traffic on cellular networks.

Steve Smith, managing director of TES, said: “Ultimately, this technology helps the bus users to travel more efficiently and safely around the region with a future-proof system that can be enhanced as we progress through the development of the system.

“We will be working very closely with the team at First Manchester to make sure this is as smooth a transition as possible as we deploy this proven market leading technology.”