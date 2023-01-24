The bridge between Avenham Park and Penwortham was closed abruptly over safety fears nearly four years ago in February 2019, when an inspection found that it was at risk of sudden collapse. In that time, passionate campaigner Glenn Cookson, aged 29 from Preston, set out to get the council to restore the bridge which has been estimated to cost over £6m.

With a petition of 3000 plus signatures campaigning for the bridge to be fixed, Lancashire County Council applied for the government Level Up Fund and has been successful in securing the cash for the Old Tram Bridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Campaigner Glenn Cookson said: "I truly believe this decision has been led by the people of Preston and I wanted to thank ‘Friends of Tram Bridge’ for really pushing and driving the campaign as well as all the people in Preston that supported it. I think it really goes to show that community action groups are very valuable and if you are passionate about a topic or an issue, it’s really important that you should speak up and stand for what you believe in, in order to make proactive and positive change. So I am really pleased.”

Photo Neil Cross; Tram Bridge campaigner Glenn Cookson

The Post also spoke to people passing through Avenham Park about the future restoration of the bridge to see what it meant to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Blundell, 38, said: “It is absolutely (good news) it’s been shut years and years so I can’t wait for it to be open again.”

Cyclist, Joe Threlfall, 59, said: “I think it’s very good news, it’s an important link, it’s a historic link, that links Preston to Lostock Hall. I think a lot of people have missed it, therefore I think it’s great news to see some of the Levelling Up money come up North.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Photo Neil Cross; The Tram Bridge is to be restored