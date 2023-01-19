South Ribble Borough Council applied for £9.6m to create a “centre of excellence” for sport at Vernon Carus Sports Club off Factory Lane and £5m was requested to transform the Liverpool Road shopping area into a green oasis, along with reshaping the neighbourhood centres in Middleforth and Kingsfold.

The bid came after £25m Government cash was secured last year to transform Leyland town centre in a Town Deal scheme – topped up with £13m from the council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

SEE here the artists impressions for a new-look Liverpool Road

Closing off Kingsway's junction with Liverpool Road was one of the features of the high street redesign

Council leader Paul Foster said he was "desperately disappointed" about the Penwortham snub, but said the authority was “committed” to the projects nevertheless.

Advertisement Hide Ad

So what do people think?

The Post went to Kinsgfold, Middleforth and Liverpool Road to see what business owners and residents made of the decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool Road as it looks today

Middleforth resident Alan Fisher said he wasn't too deflated by the news, saying: "If it's not broken, don't fix it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "It's quite a pleasant place to live as it is, I don't think it needs that much spending on it anyway. And what is spent, people don't seem to adopt or like - look at the cycle lane on Penwortham Hill."

"It's a shame, but we're thriving anyway" said Sylvia Holmes, who owns BonBons Coffee Bar in Liverpool Road with husband Paul Richmond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple said they weren't surprised by the news, and although they would welcome a cash injection into the high street, said the proposed plans needed modifying.

Vernon's off factory Lane has missed out on a near £10m boost under the Levelling Up fund

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sylvia said: "The money would have been great, but all the small businesses here are still working hard to pull people into Penwortham.

"The funding would have been a boost - we could do with things tidying up and more greenery - but a lot of people weren't happy with the plans as they were.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There needed to be better parking for customers, and more thought put into how businesses get deliveries."

She added: "I think there needs to be more local levelling up as well - I'm sick of the divide between Lower and Higher Penwortham. The whole of Penwortham needs uniting."

Advertisement Hide Ad

How a redesigned Liverpool Road would look, with "spill-out" spaces outside the shops

In Kingsfold, business owners said they felt the area was "forgotten", with Liverpool Road taking most of the attention.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Iain Pickering of Cinderbake in Hawksbury Drive, said: "The community around here is fantastic and we have some great independent businesses on the up and up, but the place (Kingsfold) needs some sprucing up.

"When people think of Penwortham, they think of Liverpool Road, so it's a shame that the money hasn't come through to help the other areas as well - the place needs brightening up."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cindy Pickering said she was "gutted" to hear the news, adding: "I really thought it was in the bag.

"How much have they spent pulling this bid together?"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michelle Booth, owner of Clarkes Butty Bar in Hawsbury Drive said: "It's a real shame, but I'm not that surprised. It makes you wonder how why we miss out and Leyland get £38m?