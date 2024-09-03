Manchester’s AO Arena is sponsoring the entertainment at this year’s BIBAS awards

It’s the biggest kept secret in the run-up to the Be Inspired Business awards – who is going to be the guest entertainer?

But it’s no secret that the Manchester’s iconic AO Arena has been lined up to sponsor the entertainment at this year’s awards – at another iconic venue!

While guests will have to wait to see who graces the stage at Blackpool Tower Ballroom in just a few weeks’ time, the sponsors are excited to join an exclusive line up of big names joining the BIBAs partners for 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Past acts include Russell Watson, Peter Andre, Paul Young, boy band Blue and Shayne Ward while the likes of actors Nigel Havers, Simon Callow and Strictly star Brendan Cole have all been guest presenters on the night.

"We’re thrilled to partner with the BIBAs as the official entertainment sponsor for this year’s awards. The BIBAs have a reputation for delivering an unforgettable experience, and we’re excited to be a part of that magic," said Gemma Vaughan, sales and marketing director for AO Arena.

"The AO Arena is all about bringing people together for incredible entertainment, and we couldn’t think of a better event to sponsor than the BIBAs. The excitement and anticipation surrounding this year’s 'secret' entertainment act are off the charts, and we can’t wait to see everyone’s reaction.

"We’re looking forward to a fantastic night of celebration, recognition, and, of course, top-notch entertainment."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Partnering with the BIBAs allows us to showcase the very best in live entertainment to an audience that knows how to appreciate a great show. We’re counting down the days until the big reveal and are ready to make this year’s BIBAs an event that no one will forget.

“This is going to be a night full of surprises, and we’re honoured to be a part of it."