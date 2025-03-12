Leigh Construction Company Granted GOLD Business Accreditation
Managing Director, Wayne Jolley, said: "We are delighted to be awarded the gold award for the second year running. Membership of the Believe in Business Charter represents a commitment to support the inclusive economic growth of the borough, and this aligns with Structures Group's ethos as a socially responsible company.
"We're proud of our roots in Leigh, and as a family business, we recognise the importance of collaboration with other local businesses and our position in the local community.
"We're grateful for the recognition from Wigan Council, and would like to sincerely thank our whole team for all their hard work in achieving the award."