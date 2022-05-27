The new partnership will allow Napthens to provide further insight into licensing, a top priority for many of its existing and prospective clients. The firm already supports around 350 leisure operators across the region, with a specialist team of 14 lawyers providing expertise across employment law, business strategy and commercial property.

Founded in Clitheroe, Licensing Matters has been an expert in The Licensing Act for more than 17 years. Existing clients include Bespoke Inns, Park Garages Group, Bestway, Poundland, Booker and Premier, One Stop Stores and The Kay Group.

Gill Sherratt, director at Licensing Matters

Gill Sherratt, director at Licensing Matters will work closely with Napthens’ licensing executive, Suzie Marchese, to provide an all-round licensing service in collaboration with partners across Napthens commercial teams.

Jamie Allison, partner and head of leisure at Napthens, said: “As our portfolio of leisure and licensing clients continues to grow, we saw the need for a specialist licensing partner that understood the nuances of the sector.

"We’re excited as for some time we have wanted to partner with Gill and her team to strengthen our client offering and continue to deliver the best results for our clients across the leisure sector in Cumbria and the wider region.”

Gill Sherratt said: “We are looking forward to partnering with Napthens and advising its existing and growing client across the North West on all matter related to licensing.