Law firm merges with specialist family law practice

Lancashire-based law firm Harrison Drury has further strengthened its family law offering and expanded its geographic reach after joining forces with a specialist practice based in Southport.

Harrison Drury, which already has seven offices across the North West, offering both business and personal legal services, has merged with Spence Family Law (SFL).

Under the deal, Adele Spence, managing partner of SFL will become a partner at Harrison Drury and will be joined by the rest of the SFL team.

SFL’s existing premises in Hoghton Street will be retained with Harrison Drury looking to provide other private client legal services from the location in future. The firm’s team of divorce and family law solicitors will continue to be led by partner John Osborne.

L-R John Chesworth, Adele Spence and John Osborne.

John Chesworth, executive chairman at Harrison Drury, said: “Spence Family Law is a niche firm that has a strong local following and an excellent reputation for supporting people dealing with complex family issues.

“From our earliest discussions with Adele, it was clear there was a great cultural fit between both firms. Joining forces with SFL provides an opportunity for us to further enhance the range of legal services on offer to the people of Southport.”

Adele Spence, who founded SFL in 2018, added: “Harrison Drury’s people-first culture is one that’s perfectly aligned with our own identity. Whether it is clients, colleagues, professional contacts or other partners, Harrison Drury is a firm that really cares, and this alignment in our values made the decision to team up an easy one.

“Our team can’t wait to continue supporting our clients and local community in Southport as part of Harrison Drury.”

John Osborne, partner and head of the family law team at Harrison Drury, said: “Adele and the team provide high quality family law advice for people in Southport and the wider area. We now have a great opportunity to broaden the legal support available locally, such as advising people on other important matters like buying and selling a property, or planning for their family’s future with wills, trusts and other estate planning services.”

In addition to the new Southport office, Harrison Drury has offices in Clitheroe, Garstang, Kendal, Lancaster, Lytham, Manchester and Preston.