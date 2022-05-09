Lancashire Entrepreneurs Lunch at Blackpool Pleasure Beach. Steve Royle shows off his juggling skills

Laughs on the menu as Lancashire Entrepreneurs’ Lunch returns to county

Business leaders and representatives from across Lancashire headed to the seaside for an afternoon of networking, lunch and laughter.

By Tim Gavell
Monday, 9th May 2022, 12:30 pm

Hundreds of people gathered at the Paradise Room at Blackpool Pleasure Beach for the annual Lancashire Entrepreneurs’ Lunch which returned after a lay-off during the coronavirus lockdowns.

The guests were treated to a three course meal with entertainment laid on in between from comedians such as host Steve Royle, Justin Moorhouse, Jamie Sutherland and Scott Bennett.

The lunch has been a fixture for almost 20 years.

1. Lancashire Entrepreneurs Lunch at Blackpool Pleasure Beach. Steve Royle performs.

Steve finished as a runner up on Britain's Got Talent in 2020 and is also a regular in panto in Lancashire

Photo: Daniel Martino

2. Lancashire Entrepreneurs Lunch at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Guests at the Lancashire Entrepreneurs Lunch at Blackpool Pleasure Beach enjoyed a four course meal and a menu of entertainment

Photo: Daniel Martino

3. Lancashire Entrepreneurs Lunch at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Lancashire Entrepreneurs Lunch took place in the Paradise Room at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Photo: Daniel Martino

4. Lancashire Entrepreneurs Lunch at Blackpool Pleasure Beach. Pictured are Roger Bostock, Adam Cooper, Ed Pawley, Neil Beniston, Jonathan Pope and John Davies.

Among the guests were Roger Bostock, Adam Cooper, Ed Pawley, Neil Beniston, Jonathan Pope and John Davies.

Photo: Daniel Martino

