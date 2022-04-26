Here are the details about the council’s decisions regarding the latest applications.

Latest planning applications to be approved or rejected in Preston including a tree removal order in Broughton

Here’s your round-up of all twenty planning applications that have gone through Preston City Council in the past seven days (April 18-24).

By Aimee Seddon
Tuesday, 26th April 2022, 12:30 pm
Updated Tuesday, 26th April 2022, 12:36 pm

Of these, only one was rejected, which involved a proposed single detached dwelling in Barton.

Eleven applications were given approval with conditions, ranging from a tree removal in Broughton, to new huts at Waddecar Scout Camp or a new home on Lightfoot Lane.

Two applications were also withdrawn, including a rural workers dwelling in Cow Hill, and a slaughterhouse in St Matthews.

More details are below:

1. Land opposite The Old School House, Garstang Road, Barton, Preston

The council has objected to an application for access, appearance, landscaping, layout and scale for a single detached dwelling.

Photo: Google Maps

2. Former Boars Head Inn, 724 Garstang Road, Preston, PR3 5DR

Discharge of condition no.4 (Archaeology) attached to previous planning permission for new homes. I.e. no requirement for further archaeological inspection on site

Photo: Google Maps

3. 14, Whiteholme Place, Preston, PR2 1LX

The council say prior approval is not needed for a single storey rear extension, the proposed extension would extend beyond the rear wall of the original dwelling by 4.70m; the maximum height would be 2.40m, and 2.30m height at the eaves

Photo: Google Maps

4. Bankfield, 465 Garstang Road, Preston, PR3 5JA

An approval with conditions was given to the reduction by 2-2.5 metres of one Oak tree and reduction by 2 metres of one Yew tree to give clearance away from property.

Photo: Google Maps

