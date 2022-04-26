Of these, only one was rejected, which involved a proposed single detached dwelling in Barton.
Eleven applications were given approval with conditions, ranging from a tree removal in Broughton, to new huts at Waddecar Scout Camp or a new home on Lightfoot Lane.
Two applications were also withdrawn, including a rural workers dwelling in Cow Hill, and a slaughterhouse in St Matthews.
1. Land opposite The Old School House, Garstang Road, Barton, Preston
The council has objected to an application for access, appearance, landscaping, layout and scale for a single detached dwelling.
2. Former Boars Head Inn, 724 Garstang Road, Preston, PR3 5DR
Discharge of condition no.4 (Archaeology) attached to previous planning permission for new homes. I.e. no requirement for further archaeological inspection on site
3. 14, Whiteholme Place, Preston, PR2 1LX
The council say prior approval is not needed for a single storey rear extension, the proposed extension would extend beyond the rear wall of the original dwelling by 4.70m; the maximum height would be 2.40m, and 2.30m height at the eaves
4. Bankfield, 465 Garstang Road, Preston, PR3 5JA
An approval with conditions was given to the reduction by 2-2.5 metres of one Oak tree and reduction by 2 metres of one Yew tree to give clearance away from property.
