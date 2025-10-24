A nightclub forced to close over fire safety fears has been given the green light to reopen.

Proj3kt in Hammerton Street, Burnley was ordered to shut last week after it failed a safety inspection on Friday, October 17.

The club initially refused to close and opened the same night in breach of a prohibition notice issued by Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service. It led to police raiding the club in the early hours of Saturday (October 18), with more than a dozen officers called to the venue to remove revellers from the nightspot.

The club was deemed unsafe after fire safety inspectors identified ‘serious concerns’ regarding the building’s fire safety measures and management during a pre-arranged fire safety audit.

Police shepherding revellers out of Proj3kt in Hammerton Street, Burnley after the club defied a prohibition order to close due to fire safety fears on Friday (October 17) | Jason Steven

A legal notice was served on the club stating the premises must close immediately until the identified risks were resolved. The fire service explained that the decision to prohibit access to the club was taken after they found ‘clear evidence’ there was ‘an immediate fire safety risk’ which posed a ‘risk to life’.

Proj3kt was reinspected on Wednesday and the fire service has now lifted the prohibition notice.

However, the fire service said there are still some ‘outstanding issues’ which must be addressed.

A spokesperson for LFRS said: “I can confirm that the prohibition notice for Proj3ct nightclub was lifted yesterday following a further inspection by Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service.

“However, it’s important to note that there are still some outstanding issues with the property that we have previously identified.

“These do not prevent the venue from reopening, but we will continue to work with the owners to ensure these are addressed in due course.”

Following the re-inspection, the club said: “After a full new inspection done by the chief inspectors for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, we are pleased to let everyone know that they have lifted the Prohibition Notice from the venue.”

Proj3kt nightclub in Hammerton Street, Burnley.

Why did the fire service close Proj3kt?

Following its initial inspection, the fire service said: “Following a pre-arranged fire safety audit on Friday 17 October at Proj3kt Nightclub in Burnley, fire safety inspectors from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service identified serious concerns regarding the building’s fire safety measures and management. As a result, the Service issued a Prohibition Notice under the Regulatory Reform (Fire Safety) Order 2005.

“This legal notice, which remains in place, means that the premises must close immediately until the identified risks are resolved and approved by Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service. The decision to prohibit access is only taken when there is clear evidence of an immediate fire safety risk to anyone occupying the building.

“Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, alongside local authority licensing officers, has previously visited Proj3kt Nightclub. However, no further details can be released at this stage.

“The Service remains committed to working constructively with the premises owners to help ensure the venue can operate safely and in full compliance with fire safety regulations.”