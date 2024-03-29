The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five based on how hygienically food is handled, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business manages/records what it does to make sure food is safe.

One takeaway in Preston was handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

This meant that of Preston's 195 takeaways with ratings, 110 (56%) had ratings of five and just one had a zero rating.

Take a look at how the establishments fared below:

1 . Wok Spice, Moor Park Avenue, Blackpool, FY2 0LT Rated 4 on February 26. Photo Sales

2 . Starbucks Coffee, M6, Mill Lane, Chorley, PR7 5LR Rated 4 on February 25. Photo Sales

3 . Peacock Inn, The Stiles, Ormskirk, L39 3QG Rated 5 on March 1. Photo Sales