Latest food hygiene scores for 25 businesses in Lancashire as Preston takeaway handed 0-out-of-5 rating

A takeaway in Preston was handed a 0-out-of-5 food hygiene rating.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 29th Mar 2024, 11:18 GMT

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five based on how hygienically food is handled, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business manages/records what it does to make sure food is safe.

One takeaway in Preston was handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

This meant that of Preston's 195 takeaways with ratings, 110 (56%) had ratings of five and just one had a zero rating.

Take a look at how the establishments fared below:

Rated 4 on February 26.

1. Wok Spice, Moor Park Avenue, Blackpool, FY2 0LT

Rated 4 on February 26.

Rated 4 on February 25.

2. Starbucks Coffee, M6, Mill Lane, Chorley, PR7 5LR

Rated 4 on February 25.

Rated 5 on March 1.

3. Peacock Inn, The Stiles, Ormskirk, L39 3QG

Rated 5 on March 1.

Rated 1 on February 12.

4. JMO Sports Park, Liverpool Road, Skelmersdale, WN8 8BX

Rated 1 on February 12.

