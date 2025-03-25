Last chance to enter the BIBAs 2025

The clock is ticking! Time is almost up for businesses across Lancashire to enter the Be Inspired Business Awards (BIBAs) 2025 - the county’s most prestigious business awards.

With the deadline fast approaching, this is the final opportunity for companies to showcase their achievements and be in the running for one of Lancashire’s most sought-after accolades.

The BIBAs celebrate the very best in business, recognising companies of all sizes and sectors that demonstrate innovation, resilience, and excellence. From manufacturing powerhouses to cutting-edge start-ups, hospitality champions to professional service providers, there’s a category for every ambitious business looking to gain recognition, credibility, and a competitive edge.

Headline sponsors Lancashire County Council – and sponsors of the Business of the Year - are urging businesses not to miss out on the chance to be part of this year’s awards.

County Councillor Aidy Riggott, Cabinet Member for Economic Development and Growth of Lancashire County Council, said: "The BIBAs shine a spotlight on the incredible businesses that power Lancashire’s economy, creating jobs, driving innovation, and ensuring the county remains a thriving place to live and work,"

"Winning a BIBA is a mark of excellence and resilience, and we strongly encourage businesses to seize this opportunity before it’s too late."

Finalists will go through Lancashire’s most rigorous business awards process, including face-to-face interviews and the famous BIBAs on Tour, where judges visit businesses in person.

The awards culminate in the spectacular BIBAs ceremony, a night of celebration that brings together the very best in business, under the world-famous Blackpool Illuminations at the iconic Tower Ballroom on Friday, September 19.

With the deadline fast approaching, now is the time to act! Submit your application today at www.thebibas.co.uk and take your place among Lancashire’s business elite.