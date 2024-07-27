Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two town centre pubs in need of new landlords have been described as ‘golden investment opportunities’.

Heineken-owned Star Pubs & Bars is advertising leases for The Victoria and Pleasant Retreat, both in Watkin Lane, Lostock Hall.

The Victoria

“What would you do with this pub to make it a success?”, asks the pub company, which wants £27,336 in annual rent for the pub.

The listing adds that ingoing costs for the pub are estimated at £45,334. The costs cover deposit, stock, glassware, staff wages, cash to float the tills and other expenses.

Star Pubs says the Vic as a ‘golden opportunity’ with ‘unparalleled investment potential’, due to its town centre location on a busy main road between Leyland and Preston.

In the listing on its website, it says: “This large roadside pub boasts a remarkable front patio area and stands proudly next to one of the nation's leading Motorhome and Caravan retailers, Campbell's Caravans and Motorhomes,” it says.

“The Victoria beckons with a thriving demographic of 9,570 adults residing within a 20-minute walk.

“Within a 10-minute stroll, 5,068 adults are potential patrons, presenting a golden opportunity for your investment.

“Notably, with only eight licensed premises in the vicinity, including four pubs and two Star Pubs & Bars sites (Wishing Well & Pleasant Retreat), The Victoria stands out as a unique and promising venture.

“Seize the chance to invest in a pub that is not just a watering hole but a focal point in a community poised for growth.”

The pub company is looking for a landlord who is “understanding of the local community”, “knows what it takes to build a successful business”, “loves hospitality” and is “great with customers”.

Star Pubs are asking £14,225 in annual rent for the Pleasant Retreat in Watkin Lane, Lostock Hall | Star Pubs

Pleasant Retreat

Stars Pubs are asking just half the amount of rent for the Pleasant Retreat, just a short walk down the road from The Victoria.

For this town centre boozer it wants £14,225 in annual rent, while also expecting the pub to cost the leaseholder significantly less in ingoing costs, at just £11,056 per year.

In the listing on its website, it says: “The Pleasant Retreat is a well-established pub at the centre of Lostock Hall, a suburb of Preston.

“The site benefits from its roadside location and proximity to the main shopping strip of the town.

“The residents of Lostock Hall tend to be maturing families on mid-range incomes, enjoying comfortable lifestyles.

“Whilst being a town centre pub, the Pleasant Retreat has a strong local trade and has had both pool and football teams previously.”

Star Pubs says its "future vision for the Pleasant Retreat is to maintain current wet trade whilst introducing a small food offer to take advantage of the catering kitchen" | Star Pubs

Star Pubs says the Pleasant Retreat has a strong following in the local area “and is known to be part of the local community”.

It adds that its ‘future vision’ for the Pleasant Retreat is to “maintain current wet trade whilst introducing a small food offer to take advantage of the catering kitchen.”

