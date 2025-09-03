Land in Lancashire wanted for housing

Land in Lancashire is being sought by a homebuilder behind a series of successful developments across the county.

Elan Homes acquired its first Lancashire site in 2021 as part of a drive to expand into new areas and deliver quality homes in sought-after locations.

Over the course of the last four years, the company has achieved sell-out success at four locations in the county – Broughton, Goosnargh, Warton and Wrea Green. Work is progressing well at its larger developments in Lancashire – Redwood Gardens in Marton Moss in Fylde and Tower Gardens in Darwen.

Elan regional land director Philip Palmer said: “We’re keen to acquire additional land with development potential to contribute to local housing targets, providing high quality, energy efficient homes people want and need.

"The delivery of new homes brings an economic benefit to communities. We invest in the areas we build to support local infrastructure via funding agreements made with the local authority during the planning progress.

"Jobs are created on site during the construction of the homes. Both the people who work on our homes and those who live in them support local businesses by shopping nearby. Plus, there’s a long-term impact in the form of additional council tax revenue.”

Elan’s Northern business operates across Lancashire, Cheshire, Greater Manchester, the Liverpool City Region and North Wales.

Its team is adept at seeing the potential of a site, whether it’s currently brownfield or greenfield. The business will consider land capable of delivering anything from 20 to 150 homes, with, or without, planning permission.

Elan will draw up proposals to fit the site, adapting its product mix to address local housing needs and working with the landowner and local authority to bring the scheme to fruition.

“At Elan we take a flexible approach to the sites we acquire. Rosewood Gardens in Warton and Acorn Meadows in Broughton were both stalled sites we purchased from administrators last summer. Site and sales teams were quickly established to resume construction of the homes and re-open sales centres, with homes at both locations soon completed and sold,” Philip explained.

“At Whittingham Fold in Goosnargh we were part of a larger scheme to redevelop a former hospital site. Here, Homes England had a specific agenda to target SME developers like Elan for parts of the scheme and our offer was successful following a competitive land bid process.

“We’re keen to speak with landowners and their representatives to understand where we could unlock development potential and contribute to targets for delivering new homes.”