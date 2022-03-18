Stuart Binks joins Persimmon Homes based in Lancaster, bringing more than 28 years of experience in sourcing land for development.

Regional land director Andrew Laing said: “Stuart is a terrific addition to our land and planning team and we look forward to reaping the benefits of his vast experience and industry contacts.

“We have set ourselves ambitious targets for providing new homes to communities across Lancashire and Cumbia, and Stuart will play a pivotal role in achieving our aims.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New land and planning manager for Persimmon Homes in Lancaster, Stuart Binks, with Andrew Laing, regional land director.

Wigan-based Stuart Binks, 57, said: “I am focused on sustaining Persimmon’s incredible growth across the region and being part of their successful team.