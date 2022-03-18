Land expert joins regional housebuilder team in Lancaster
A leading housebuilder has appointed a new land and planning manager, confirming the company’s commitment to delivering new homes across Lancashire and Cumbria.
Stuart Binks joins Persimmon Homes based in Lancaster, bringing more than 28 years of experience in sourcing land for development.
Regional land director Andrew Laing said: “Stuart is a terrific addition to our land and planning team and we look forward to reaping the benefits of his vast experience and industry contacts.
“We have set ourselves ambitious targets for providing new homes to communities across Lancashire and Cumbia, and Stuart will play a pivotal role in achieving our aims.”
Wigan-based Stuart Binks, 57, said: “I am focused on sustaining Persimmon’s incredible growth across the region and being part of their successful team.
“We already have an excellent presence throughout the region, delivering new communities in our cities and market towns, and we continue to seek good land opportunities.”