Lancaster's first celebration of Arabian cuisine arrives as city hotel launches secret garden

Misso Box launches on Friday April 15, and will be collaborating with the Royal King’s Arms Hotel to launch The Secret Garden of Babylon, an outdoor garden featuring a marquee and serving Misso Box's menu, drinks and shisha.

Misso Box is a celebration of Arabian cuisine with a twist.

Built on true Arabian values and genuine hospitality, every meal offers a wholesome dining experience at affordable pricing, starting at £4.

The Secret Garden of Babylon opens at the Royal King's Arms in Lancaster on April 15.

Menu items include the famous falafel, shawarma, hot & cold mezze, flat breads and filled English muffins, an array of salads as well as gyros, burgers, hot dogs and tacos, with Misso’s special Arabian twist.

Misso Box’s food philosophy is simple - made with love, savoured with interest. It offers a selection of dishes where every meal serves a new, exciting culinary experience from Arabia.

“We are excited to share a genuine concept, The Arabian Way,” said Isam Salah, Misso box’s founder. “The gastronomic offering explores and celebrates Arabian cuisine in a wholesome and sincere way.”

“The Misso box experience will take your taste buds on a captivating journey, diverse in flavour and colour, where the flavour combinations, aromatic spices and ingredients make even the most basic dishes delightful,” said Chef Nizar, Misso Box’s head chef.

Chicken gyro sandwich.

As part of the venture, and building on the success of its secret garden last year, the Royal King’s Arms in Market Street is opening The Secret Garden of Babylon, which will feature a marquee and seating areas across a terrace at the back of the hotel.

It will be serving traditional afternoon teas, a full bar service including cocktails from the Crypt, Arabian dishes from Misso and the added bonus of shisa to end your night.

The garden will be open Monday to Friday, 5pm until 10.30pm, and on Saturdays and Sundays from noon until 10.30pm. Shisha is available from 6pm.

"We are proud to be offering a new experience to the local community in collaboration with Misso Box,” said the hotel’s general manager Bob Warrior.

Beef shawarma sandwich.

Misso Box can be found on Just Eat and Lancaster Eats from Friday, open 11am until 10pm. For full menu go online at https://www.missobox.co.uk/.

Buffalo chicken salad.

Fattoush salad.

Misso salads.