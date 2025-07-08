Lancaster Spirits Company announces partnership with leading single malt whisky maker

Max McFarlane is one of Scotland’s most respected whisky makers, with a career spanning over 45 years in the Scotch whisky industry, much of it with the Edrington Group, where he became lead whisky maker for iconic brands including Glengoyne, Famous Grouse, Cutty Sark, Bunnahabhain and Tamdhu.

Throughout his career, Max has earned numerous accolades, including the prestigious Icons of Whisky Scotland Master Blender of the Year award. His whiskies have consistently won top honours at the World Whiskies Awards and the International Spirits Challenge, where his expertise in wood selection, maturation and flavour profiling has set a benchmark for excellence. In 2017, he was honoured as a Keeper of the Quaich, a mark of exceptional status among whisky peers.

Following his retirement from Edrington in 2018, Max returned home to Inverkip on the River Clyde and joined the founding team at Ardgowan Distillery, bringing his expertise to their Lowland coastal project. He was tasked with shaping the distillery’s wood policy, production schedule and early blending initiatives, including the acclaimed limited edition Clydebuilt and Inverdarach whiskies.

In his new position at Lancaster Spirits Co., Max will play a central role in shaping the flavour, character, and identity of the distillery’s future whiskies. He will lead the development and execution of the distillery’s short and long-term lay-down strategy, assess and monitor the quality of maturing stocks, and craft new whisky expressions that reflect the ambitions of the brand.

Max will oversee the implementation of a detailed cask management policy, ensuring that the company’s range of existing casks are utilised to their full potential and that future acquisitions meet the highest standards.

His appointment is especially fitting given Lancaster Spirits’ commitment to traditional whisky-making practices and processes. Utilising the infrastructure, expertise and traditional brewing equipment of its sister brewery, the distillery produces a complex, flavoursome wash that results in a spirit with its own unique tasting profile.

There is no automation in either the brewery or the stillroom. Barley is freshly milled each day, the mash is turned by hand, water is drawn from the company’s own well, and the brewery’s own live brewer’s yeast is used, giving a distinctive character to the spirit. These time-honoured practices are increasingly rare in modern commercial whisky production and are central to the character and quality of Lancaster’s output.

Max McFarlane said: “The moment I met the team at Lancaster Spirits Company and tried their new-make spirit, I knew I wanted to be involved in this exciting new distillery. A distillery built upon refined brewing and distilling principles, all underpinned by flavour enhancement. Focusing on creating an exceptional spirit built upon these principles is the priority; my job is to find casks that can harness this unique distillery character. Lancaster Spirits Co. will one day be renowned for its ester-rich, complex, and fruity spirit, matured in hand-selected first-fill bourbon, sherry, and wine casks. Look out for our first Founders Reserve release in the coming months.”

Phil Simpson, MD of Lancaster Spirits Co., said: “Lancaster Spirits Co. is built on a deep sense of provenance. Every step we take is guided by a genuine determination to craft the finest spirits possible. From the water we draw to the carefully selected English-grown barley, every ingredient is chosen with precision. Our mashing and fermentation processes, using Lancaster Brewery’s 200-year-old live yeast, allow us to extract rich, complex ester profiles unique to our spirits.

The arrival of Max McFarlane marks a pivotal moment in our journey. His unparalleled experience and deep understanding of wood maturation and flavour development bring a new dimension to our work. With Max’s input, we are confident that our single malt will not only reflect the unique character of Lancaster but also stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the world’s best.

As we look ahead to the release of our inaugural English single malt whisky in 2027, we are proud to say that every element – from grain to glass – has been shaped by passion, expertise, and a relentless pursuit of quality.”

Christopher Pateman, Commercial Manager at Lancaster Spirits Co., said: “Our Distillery Manager, Joan Casals, has taken exceptional care in shaping the flavour profile of our distilled spirit, laying the foundations for a single malt that promises both complexity and character as it matures. Max has been tasked with analysing and evaluating all of the casks we’ve filled to date and helping us to make informed decisions about each cask’s destiny, as well as ensuring we consistently fill high-quality casks that meet our long-term objectives.

Max’s experience is unquestionable. His deep knowledge of wood management and flavour development will be invaluable in refining our maturation strategy and ensuring our future whiskies achieve the highest possible standard of quality and distinction. As we approach the launch of our inaugural single malt whisky in 2027, we are assembling a team with the vision and skill to produce outstanding whisky. Every part of the process has been engineered with care and attention to detail. We have stayed true to traditional production methods that are increasingly rare in the industry. We are not cutting any corners. We are building something with real integrity.

The appointment of Max McFarlane rounds off a remarkable twelve months for Lancaster Spirits Company. In that time, as a team, we have laid down over 200 casks and secured additional warehousing for future stock. Full details of this development will be announced later in the year, underscoring the company’s long-term ambitions.”

