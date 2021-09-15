Lancaster electronics specialist shortlisted for two Red Rose Awards

Kate Houlden, managing director of Like Technologies.

Like Technologies have helped to keep the country’s lights turned on and the wheels of industry turning throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, providing vital support to operators of industrial control systems.

Kate Houlden, managing director of Like Technologies, said: “We’re delighted to be shortlisted as finalists in two categories at this year’s Red Rose Awards.

"Our success really is a testament to the dedication, commitment and determination of our whole team. In the last 12 months, our efforts to boost our industry and expand our community outreach have been the greatest in our company history. Ironically, being ‘locked down’ has encouraged greater collaboration.

Like Technologies has been shortlisted for two presitigious Red Rose Awards. Pictured from left are Alan Hobson, Dominic Humphries, Matt Humphries, Kate Houlden, Sally Walmsley, Karen Robinson and Simon Bell. Picture by Oliver Dobson.

"Being shortlisted for two awards is a huge recognition of our achievements in overcoming the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic. We are very proud to stand with fellow finalists in celebrating the extraordinary resilience of the Lancashire business community.”

The Red Rose Awards, which were founded in 2011 by Lancashire Business View magazine, are a celebration of Lancashire business, commerce and industry.

They are designed to promote success and encourage trade within the county, recognising the businesses that keep the county alive – the heroes of the Lancashire economy.

All finalists are invited to present in person to a judging panel consisting of independent business experts and sponsors.

The winners of this year’s awards will be announced at a glittering awards ceremony on November 25 2021 at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool.

View the Red Rose Awards finalists hereLike Technologies Ltd. is a leading provider of industrial control and instrumentation systems support and solutions.