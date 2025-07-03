Lancashire's Viva named UK PR Agency of the Year
The CIPR’s Excellence Awards celebrates the UK’s leading PR agencies and campaigns celebrating powerful storytelling, creativity, results and impact. The results were announced at a ceremony in London.
Judges commended the work of the Lancashire team saying: “This small consultancy is commercially strong, strategically excellent and puts people-first. A great agency model and worthy winner.”
Founder and Managing Director Tony Garner said: “This win means the world to the team at Viva. It recognises a year of impact-driven work, brilliant clients, and a group of hard-working professionals that puts people and purpose at the heart of everything we do.
“We’re incredibly proud to show that an independent, regional agency, based in Lancashire but serving clients globally, can set the standard nationally for innovation, creativity and impact. And we’re only just getting started. To our team, clients, collaborators, podcast guests and friends – thank you.”
Viva works with clients in the public sector, engineering, education and healthcare. It has a long partnership with BAE Systems and Eurofighter.
Tony added: “We are trusted by everyone from Europe’s and the UK’s biggest defence brands through to the North’s most vibrant festivals. In 2023 we became an Employee Owned Trust. It is a decision which underscored our belief in people-first leadership and has embedded a shared commitment to excellence which was recognised by the CIPR judges.
“We are not an overnight success. This win was years in the making. Back in 2020 after years of struggle, we chose to rewrite our story. Every decision since has been insight-driven, with purpose baked in — from ethical leadership and client selection to people-first culture.”
In 2024 Viva launched a PR industry-focused podcast, PR in the Real World, achieved Good Business Charter and Cyber Essentials Plus Accreditations. It has also appointed Lisa Egan-Woodhouse and Lucie Rohani to Board-level leadership plus added an Employee Ownership Trust representative on the Board.
This year the agency will launch its Thought Leader Network — bringing together the industry leaders featured on its podcast.