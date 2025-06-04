Lancashire’s Vincents Solicitors to sponsor first ever Derian House Colour Run

LANCASHIRE law firm Vincents Solicitors, which has a branch in Chorley, is to be the official sponsor of Derian House Children's Hospice’s brand new Colour Run – a vibrant family-friendly fundraiser.

Participants will run, or walk, a short 3km distance and get splashed in colourful paints – all while raising money for their local children’s hospice.

The Colour Run is suitable for all ages and will take place on the field beside Derian House Children’s Hospice, in Astley Village, Chorley, on Saturday 28 June.

Lisa Lodge, Vincents’ Private Client Director, is excited to be joining forces with the hospice for the event.

You're sure to get messy at the Derian House colour run on Saturday 28 June 2025

She said: “The Derian House Colour Run will be a fantastic day, bringing together families and friends of the hospice with the wider community. I’ve taken part in similar challenges in the past and there will definitely be a Vincents team taking part.

“Colour runs are always great fun and everyone feels fantastic when they cross that finish line, covered in paint, knowing they’ve done something brilliant for an amazing charity. Thanks to Derian House for letting us be part of thjs great new event, we can’t wait!”

Once signed up, participants will receive their own Colour Run t-shirt ready to be covered in paint, and some vibrant Colour Run sunglasses.

The event will kick off with a fun Zumba session to get everyone warmed up and ready to go.

A family-friendly fundraiser to support children across Chorley and Central Lancashire

Tickets are just £10 for adults and £5 for children, and the charity asks that those taking part help to raise as much as possible at the event by setting up a JustGiving page and sharing it with friends, family, and colleagues.

All funds raised at the Colour Run event will go towards vital care for the 400 children and families that Derian House cares for.

“We’re thrilled to have the support of Vincents Solicitors as headline sponsor for our very first Colour Run,” said Kerry Salmon, Community Fundraiser at Derian House.

“Their partnership helps us bring the community together for what promises to be a fun-filled event. Not only will it be a memorable experience, but it will also raise vital funds for the children and families at the hospice. It will cost £6million to run services at Derian House in 2025, and so every step and every splash of paint will help us continue to do what we do.”

Fundraisers are invited to sign up to take part in the first ever Derian House Colour Run, sponsored by Vincents Solicitors

Book your tickets today at www.derianhouse.co.uk

Find out more about Vincents Solicitors: www.vincentssolicitors.co.uk

Find out more about what’s going on at Derian House throughout the year: www.derianhouse.co.uk