Lancashire's Vincents Solicitors invests in wills and trusts team

A STEP-qualified practitioner with 29 years’ experience in private client law, Sean joins Vincents from Napthens in Preston.

He will split his time between the Penwortham branch in Liverpool Road, and the firm’s boutique practice Mary E Lowe @ Vincents Solicitors in Park Road, Lytham. Sean will support clients in both areas - and across the wider business - with a focus on wills, trusts, probate, and estate planning cases.

Sean, who is a chartered legal executive, will work closely with Private Client director Lisa Lodge and director Mary E Lowe to provide clients with a highly personal level of service.

He said: “This is a face-to-face job, where I often work with clients over many years, even decades. In that time we build strong relationships, and some become good friends whose personal recommendation to others is welcome reassurance that I’m doing something right.

“Maintaining that high level of service and ensuring that positive experience remains at the heart of everything we do, is very much aligned with Vincents’ ethos and the department’s focus. I want my three decades’ experience to benefit both clients and colleagues, and I am pleased to also have an opportunity to bringing on junior team members in this same vein.”

One of only 15 STEP-qualified specialists in the Preston area, Sean will take on the more complex trust and estate planning cases. This will help the firm meet a growing demand from clients of the family law, personal injury, conveyancing, and commercial departments.

Vincents’ director Lisa Lodge said: “We believe in helping clients take a big picture view when they come to us, whether that’s establishing a trust following a divorce, looking at estate planning after an inheritance or compensation pay out, or updating a will or Lasting Power of Attorney once a property or business has been bought or sold. Sean believes firmly in this approach as well and his arrival means we can continue to build that into our offering for all clients across the board.

“With nearly 30 years’ experience in this role, Sean is a very experienced and knowledgeable practitioner for me to entrust our clients to, and I know he will be an excellent example for our up-and-coming junior employees. He is great with people, has a smart commercial outlook and is ambitious to continue his own professional development, something I am very keen to support. He really is a fantastic addition to our team.”