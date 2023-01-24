Lancashire's top business awards, the Bibas, are back with a bang for 2023

Businesses across the county are being invited to bid for glory in Lancashire’s biggest and most established business awards competition.

Organised by the North and Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce, the Bibas are now in their 15th year.

Featuring 20 categories, the awards recognise and reward the achievements of Lancashire’s businesses large and small, their people, and the contribution they make to the county and its economic wellbeing.

Last year's BIBAs

Babs Murphy, chief executive, said she expects a record number of applications this year: “Last year saw a big uptick in the number of businesses applying to the Bibas.

“It shows the enduring appeal of being associated with and recognised by such a widely respected awards competition, and I have every reason to believe we’ll see even more businesses come forward this year.

“We might well be on the verge of entering a recession, but businesses and their people still deserve to be rewarded for their efforts. And those that are lucky enough to scoop an award will benefit from the extra publicity and accolades that go with that, putting them in front of more potential customers when they need it the most.”

Babs said that the interview stage of the judging process will return to being face-to-face instead of via video call, and that the competition judges will this year go again for the first time since 2019.

She added: “In response to the pandemic, we took the sensible precaution of holding the interviews online and giving businesses the opportunity to deliver a short pitch in place of sending the judges out to see entrants at their premises.”

“This year, the interviews will be held in person again, and the judges tour, which is a key differentiator between the Bibas and other business awards, will also make a welcome return. It gives entrants a unique opportunity to showcase their businesses, people and achievements on their own turf, while allowing the judges to better validate the claims made in applications and at the interview stage.”

The closing date for entries is the March 31.

Booths won big at last year's BIBAs

