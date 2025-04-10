Lancashire's SEP Geospatial enhances national presence with Cambridge depot upgrade

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

North West-based SEP Geospatial has opened a new 6,000 square foot depot in Huntingdon, tripling its footprint in Cambridgeshire as the business continues to grow its national presence.

Headquartered in Lathom, Lancashire, SEP Geospatial supplies Surveying Equipment including Total Stations, GNSS and Laser Scanners to professionals working in construction, engineering, and infrastructure. It also provides equipment hire, repairs, calibration, training and next day delivery; supporting customers from project planning through to completion with industry leading technical support.

The new Huntingdon depot gives SEP a larger base in the South East to support demand in the region, expand its hire fleet, and increase in-house servicing capacity. Three new roles have already been created as part of the move.

SEP Geospatial was established in 2017 as part of SEP Engineers and now operates from three regional hubs in Lathom (Lancashire), Tewkesbury (Gloucestershire), and Huntingdon (Cambridgeshire), offering nationwide coverage. The company’s North West base remains central to its operations, housing its largest team and managing logistics for customers across the UK.

Drew Arscott, South East Regional Director, said: “Cambridgeshire has been a great base for us from day one. Demand has grown year on year, and this move gives us the space, team and infrastructure we need to scale up and keep service levels high.”

The new depot replaces a smaller 2,000 square foot site opened in 2020. Its location and transport links enhance SEP's ability to provide next-day delivery, helping customers get the tools they need without delays.

Oliver Brooks, Managing Director, added: “We’re proud to be growing from our North West base and continuing to invest across the UK. The Huntingdon site strengthens our national reach and helps us stay responsive to customers wherever they are.”

SEP Geospatial is part of the Three Shapes Management Group, alongside SEP Engineers, SEP Technical, and SitePro.

For more information on SEP Geospatial’s services, visit www.sepltd.com or contact [email protected].