Lancashire's Rob Duxbury appointed by McGoff Construction

Continuing with its drive to scale up the business, McGoff Construction Limited has appointed two new Operations Directors; Rob Duxbury and Jon Bishop.

Rob and Jon will be responsible for the successful delivery of multiple projects predominantly in the residential, healthcare and education (early years) sectors.

Working together, they will report into Dean Johnston, Group Managing Director at McGoff Construction Services, on all projects, whether they are for the McGoff Group directly or a JV agreement.

Rob, who lives in Higher Wheelton, near Chorley, has worked in construction for over 24 years, and is new to McGoff, having held various senior roles with development and main contracting businesses previously.

Rob Duxbury, Dean Johnston and Jon Bishop

In his new role, Rob hopes to contribute to the overall success of the business, both short and long term strategies, as well as develop strong delivery teams within the Group.

He says: “McGoff Construction is a highly regarded and well respected company, which is why I was initially attracted to it. Part of the McGoff Group, the overall business model of self-delivery, from land acquisition to practical completion and operations, was a huge draw for me too, as it really is a unique offering and ensures McGoff Construction is one of the best development-led contractors in the country.”

Jon, who has worked for McGoff Construction for over 10 years, has been promoted to Operations Director. With in depth knowledge of the Group, having held Project Manager and Contract Manager roles over the years, Jon is tasked with working collaboratively with all members of the operations team, design team and contractors, as well as wider individuals within the business, to deliver all projects to the highest of standards.

He adds: “The McGoff Group has grown substantially over the course of the last 10 years, as such, I have been able to further my career and develop my skill set. I have adopted the method of self-delivery and have gained valuable experience across all areas.

“With so many incredibly experienced and talented people within the business, from offsite light gauge steel framing solutions and drylining installations with Panacea Building Systems to electrical installations at Edencroft Building Services, I am continually learning and improving, becoming better at what I do which is what I am most passionate about.”

Dean concludes: “The expertise that both Rob and Jon have amassed during their careers is superb and they really complement each other, so working together as Operations Directors made sense. Together they will elevate the delivery process of all projects, which will only serve to enhance McGoff Construction’s enviable reputation even further.

“We carried out a rigorous six month recruitment process for these prestigious positions and had more than 70 applicants, so it is testament to the knowledge and expertise of both Jon and Rob that they have been selected and I wish them both well in their new roles.”

Away from work, Rob is a fan of outdoor activities, such as road biking when the weather allows, and spending time with his partner and two children. Jon enjoys spending time with his family, as well as playing and watching rugby union.

McGoff Construction Limited is part of the McGoff Group, a £150m collection of like-minded construction businesses based in Altrincham and focused predominantly on the delivery of new build developments in the healthcare, residential and commercial sectors.

Driven by second generation family values, innovation, excellence and operational expertise, the McGoff Group has a seamless ability to acquire, design, build, operate and maintain making it the favoured choice for clients, funders, joint venture partners and supply chain partners alike.