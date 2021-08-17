Lancashire's Moor Hall wins UK's best restaurant title for second year running

Run by Chorley-born chef Mark Birchall, 40, the restaurant mainly uses produce grown within the grounds of Moor Hall.

Mark, who trained at Runshaw College, tweeted: "What an incredible achievement! Number 1 again in the National Restaurant Awards.

Chef patron Mark Birchall was born in Chorley and trained at Runshaw College

"Testament to every member of the team. I’m truly proud once again! The journey continues."

Moor Hall's famed dishes include baked carrots with Doddington cheese, and roast monkfish with mussels and courgettes.

Food is served in a country housing believed to date back to the 13th century.

The restaurant also shares premises with a more casual eating experience, Barn where lunch menus start at £28.50.

Steak tartar - one of Moor Hall's award-winning dishes

Stefan Chomka, the editor of Restaurant magazine, which runs the awards alongside Estrella Damm beer, told the i newspaper: “At a time when eating out can once again bring people together after months of isolation, the list is also a good snapshot of the types of places diners have been missing this past year, with well-established restaurants and low-key venues sitting side-by-side.

“London doesn’t have it all its own way with a strong performance by restaurants outside of the capital, particularly in the top 20, and a great spread of places across the UK.

“Despite the incredibly tough challenges they have faced, restaurants are back open and once again serving some of the best food in the world. I would encourage everyone to get out there.”

Tom Kerridge was given a special outstanding achievement award in recognition of his work during the pandemic.