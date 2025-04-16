Lancashire’s leading ladies set to shine at Women Mean Business summer event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Following the success of February’s Women Mean Business event, the North & Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce, in association with event partner Code Galaxy, is thrilled to unveil the next instalment of one of the region’s most empowering and inspiring business gatherings.

On Friday, 28 June, the spotlight will once again fall on some of the county’s most influential and inspiring women, as the Chamber hosts another powerhouse event at the newly refurbished Park Hall Hotel & Spa.

Attendees will enjoy a two-course lunch, first-class networking opportunities, and the chance to hear from an exceptional speaker line-up — including two trailblazers at the top of their game.

Dame Sue Ion is a globally respected expert in nuclear fuel and energy innovation, Dame Sue has played a critical role in shaping the UK’s nuclear future. With decades of senior experience at British Nuclear Fuels and roles with the Royal Academy of Engineering and the University of Manchester, her insights are set to captivate and inspire.

A recent Women Mean Business event

Chief Constable Sacha Hatchett, recently appointed as the Chief Constable of Lancashire Constabulary, Sacha brings over 27 years of policing experience and an unwavering commitment to public service. As the national lead for Serious Violence Reduction and Public Health Approaches in Policing, she’ll share leadership lessons from the frontline and beyond.

This event is part of the Chamber’s continued commitment to spotlighting and supporting women in business across the county — from start-up entrepreneurs to boardroom leaders.

Mary Speakman, co-founder of Code Galaxy, said: “We’re incredibly proud to continue our partnership with Women Mean Business. Events like this are vital – they fuel ambition, create new connections, and celebrate the power of women supporting women.

“The calibre of speakers is incredible, and the energy in the room is something else. It’s a true force for good.”

Babs Murphy, chief executive of the Chamber, added: “Lancashire is home to some of the most dynamic female leaders in the UK – and this event gives them a platform to share, inspire and connect. We’re proud to be delivering another high-impact event that’s as much about real business insight as it is about community and confidence.”

Dawn Cheetham, President of the North & Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce, said: “These events are essential. They create space for honest conversation, shared experiences and fresh ideas.

“I’ve seen first-hand the value they bring to our business community and I’m delighted to see the momentum growing every time. Women Mean Business is more than an event – it’s a movement.”

Tickets for the Women Mean Business summer event are now on sale via the Chamber’s website. Early booking is highly recommended – this one will sell out.

Book your table/places, please email: [email protected]