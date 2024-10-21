Lancashire’s devolution to take centre stage at Chamber AGM

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lancashire’s devolution journey will take centre stage at the annual North & Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce President’s Lunch next month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leader of Lancashire County Council, Phillipa Williamson, will address guests at the 108th Annual General Meeting of the Chamber and talk through the implications of the devolution deal as it makes its journey through parliament.

As leader of LCC, Phillipa is politically responsible for overseeing the county’s devolution journey which could unlock millions of pounds of investment for Lancashire over the next decade and hand over powers to a newly created Combined County Authority, allowing it to tackle key local issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of the Chamber are being invited to AGM and President’s Lunch which will take place at Stanley House Hotel & Spa on Friday, 22nd November.

Last year's Annual General Meeting of the Chamber of Commerce

The Chamber’s incumbent President, Dawn Cheetham MBE, will address members prior to the two-course lunch which follows the AGM.

Lancashire’s proposed devolution deal was ratified in November last year following the Chancellor’s Autumn Statement and is being seen as a landmark agreement that will grant autonomy to make decisions that will serve the interests of the county’s business community and propel economic development.

Since then, thousands of businesses across the county have attended events as LCC presented its vision as to what devolution will mean for the business community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is hoped the new Labour government will rubber stamp the deal, with legislation due to be put through Parliament in the coming months.

Babs Murphy, chief executive of the NWL Chamber, said: “Following a year of political change in the county, business owners will be keen to hear the latest developments of the devolution journey.

“We are delighted to welcome the leader of Lancashire County Council to our AGN to address our members on this vitally important issue which will affect the business community as a whole and could change the economic landscape of the county for the better.”

Members of the Chamber are being urged to secure their places at the AGM as places are limited on a first-come, first-served basis. To reserve your place, e-mail [email protected]

For more information on the event, visit https://www.lancschamber.co.uk/event/presidents-lunch-and-108th-agm-with-phillipa-williamson/