Lancashire's Conlon Construction funds building site transformation into outdoor art gallery

Heywood’s much-loved Civic theatre has been turned into a colourful outdoor art gallery, thanks to local artists and funding from Preston-based contractor, Conlon Construction.

Last year local arts network Culture Co-op put out a call for artists interested in creating artwork to be displayed on hoardings covering Heywood Civic while the site is closed for a major council-led refurbishment.

Sixty artists submitted 90 artworks before a final ten were selected by the Heywood Cultural Pioneers - a panel of local residents. This week the artists were invited to the site on Lance Corporal Stephen Shaw MC Way in the town, to see the gallery for the first time as it was officially unveiled.

Councillor Sue Smith cabinet member for communities and co-operation at Rochdale Borough Council said: “This regeneration scheme is all about art and culture so what better way to showcase some of our amazing talented artists, even while the site is closed than with this outdoor gallery. Thousands of people will see it in the coming months, it’s so eye-catching and interesting. The art showcases the variety of creative talent in our region, giving a great opportunity for the arts community to exhibit their work in a busy public space. There’s also information and images alongside it giving an outline of the council’s plans and what to expect when Heywood Civic re-opens.”

The artworks will be displayed until October 2025

Heywood resident Karen Jelenje based her artwork titled ‘Spinning in Time’ on the town’s industrial heritage, celebrating the mills and those who worked in them using vibrant colours for a tapestry-like effect. She said it was amazing to see it brought to life: “I love this area, the old mills, the history, and thought this was a great opportunity. It’s my very first commission too so I’m happy to see it on display as part of this gallery.”

Salford’s Sophia Dobreva’s ‘Circus’ design depicts two females, examining the taming of the ego and use of the will to create positive change. She describes her work as a battle of the egos: “The piece is part of an exhibition I’ve had on display in Manchester, where I’m trying to convey the battle between male and female, a David versus Goliath type of contest and I love the format here in Heywood, it's so big and visually stimulating.”

Artist William Lindley was keen to contribute to the project as the borough of Rochdale is where he first started his artistic career. His abstract design showing locals gathered in a park in Heywood was inspired by his personal experience in architecture, regeneration and heritage: “I love large scale art in unusual spaces and it’s great that this will be on display for a while, giving people plenty of time to see it. I hope it speaks to locals about their landscape and the environment they live in. Thanks to the Culture-Op and the council for supporting this fabulous project.”

The outdoor art gallery will be on display until the end of this year and has been made possible by Preston based contractor Conlon Construction as part of their social value responsibility. They are currently transforming Heywood Civic, with work including an extension at the front, new bar, new seating, lighting and sound upgrades. The venue is also being made much more accessible for visitors and performers.

Conlon Construction with the artists and Rochdale councillors

The work in Heywood is being delivered by Rochdale Development Agency on behalf of the council and Your Trust and is expected to be completed by the end of 2025. Your Trust will then spend time getting the venue ready before it reopens to the public.

The Capital Investment Programme supporting the redevelopment of Heywood Civic is part of a wider investment into arts and culture in the borough thanks to funding from Arts Council England and the Department for Culture, Media and Sports funding. In addition to Heywood Civic, Touchstones Rochdale is being transformed into a visual arts led creative and cultural hub, alongside the creation of a cultural district in Rochdale town centre.

Michael Conlon, chair of Conlon Construction said: “We are tremendously proud to play a pivotal role in delivering this project for the council and delighted the site is providing a temporary home for emerging and established artists in the area. We hope this outdoor gallery encapsulates the ingenuity and community spirit to be found in Heywood. It certainly sets the tone for the regeneration work in progress behind the scenes, heralding the centre’s return to being a creative hub for the entire community.”