Lancashire's Breck partners with Halifax Panthers RLFC for 2025 season

Lancashire-headquartered property developer Breck has partnered with rugby league club Halifax Panthers as back of shirt sponsor for the 2025 season.

The West Yorkshire club plays in the Betfred Championship, the second tier of the rugby league pyramid and will kick off the 2025 season away at Sheffield Eagles on February 16.

The partnership will see Breck’s logo displayed on the back of Halifax’s shirts and Breck advertising boards will feature across the Shay stadium throughout the season.

Breck, which is headquartered in Lancashire, has an active development pipeline of 1300 homes in areas including Lancashire and Cheshire and the strategic sponsorship aligns with Breck’s expansion into Yorkshire in 2025.

The expansion includes agreeing terms on three development sites totalling over 120 homes, with planning permissions expected to be lodged by March 2025. The firm is also looking at commercial space, with a view to opening a new Yorkshire office to support continued growth in the region.

Commenting on the new partnership, Andy Garnett, director, Breck said: “Breck’s developments transform towns and cities, creating new communities that people are proud to call home. Community spirit is vital to any area and clubs like Halifax Panthers are a key part of that.

“Breck’s growth in Yorkshire will really take shape in 2025 and the partnership with Halifax Panthers not only gives our brand visibility at a critical point of our expansion, it also allows us to invest in and be part of something that means so much to local people.”

Damian Clayton MBE, CEO, Halifax Panthers said: “We are delighted to welcome Breck as a key partner of Halifax Panthers. Breck's commitment to creating vibrant, sustainable communities perfectly complements our own values as a club rooted in the heart of Halifax.

“This partnership is about more than shared visibility; it's a collaboration that will benefit our supporters, the wider community, and Breck's ambitious plans for growth in Yorkshire. We look forward to working closely with Breck to build something truly special together in 2025 and beyond.”