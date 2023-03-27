Lancashire's Be Inspired Business Awards, the BIBAs, make final call for applications

The BIBAs is one of the UK's most highly regarded business awards, recognising and rewarding the best businesses and entrepreneurs in Lancashire. With categories covering every sector of the business world, from manufacturing and marketing to tourism and construction, the BIBAs provide a platform for businesses of all sizes to showcase their achievements and gain recognition for their hard work and success.

"Applications have been coming in thick and fast again this year since the competition opened for entries, however, past experience tells us that there are likely to be lots more businesses out there that have been considering a shot at glory but that haven't yet started their application," said Babs Murphy, chief executive at the Chamber.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The deadline is 5pm this Friday, March 31, and so we're issuing a final call to those businesses: this is your last chance to enter in 2023. From small start-ups to large and established enterprises, the BIBAs has a category to suit everyone, and I would encourage all businesses in Lancashire to apply."

Lancashire's Be Inspired Business Awards make final call for applications

The application process for the BIBAs is simple and straightforward. Businesses can apply online by visiting the awards website and selecting the relevant category or categories. Each has specific criteria and guidelines, which applicants must meet to be considered.

As well as the online application form, businesses bidding for recognition will be interviewed in person by a panel of judges, who will then go ‘on tour’, travelling to see contestants in their own places of work throughout June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finalists will be announced in May, and the winners will be revealed at the awards ceremony on Friday, September 15 2023. Set to be a spectacular, sell-out event again, with more than 1,000 guests expected to attend and celebrate the success of Lancashire's businesses, the ceremony is one of the county's most high profile and eagerly anticipated events of the year.