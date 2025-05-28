Lancashire’s Ainsworth Jewellers Expands with New Office in London’s Iconic Hatton Garden
This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone for the family-run business, enabling Ainsworth Jewellers to meet clients in the luxurious surroundings of the UK’s most renowned jewellery hub. The new London presence allows the firm to extend its personal and bespoke services to a broader audience while strengthening relationships with both new and existing clients.
“This is an exciting step forward for Ainsworth Jewellers,” said Phil Ainsworth, fifth generation owner. “Hatton Garden is a national and international hub; an iconic mecca for jewellery enthusiasts and has always had a special place in our hearts. This new office not only enhances our ability to serve customers across the UK but also gives them access to an exceptional selection of jewellery – particularly in the big four gemstones: diamonds, rubies, sapphires, and emeralds.”
The move also establishes a closer connection with some of the industry’s most esteemed suppliers, allowing Ainsworth Jewellers to offer a wider and more diverse collection while maintaining the craftsmanship, personal service, and expertise that have defined the brand for generations.
The Hatton Garden location will serve as a private, appointment-only office for consultations, bespoke design services, and exclusive viewings, offering clients a discreet and elegant environment in which to make meaningful purchases.
For more information or to arrange an appointment, visit www.ainsworthjewellers.com or contact [email protected]