Lancashire’s Ainsworth Jewellers Expands with New Office in London’s Iconic Hatton Garden

Ainsworth Jewellers, a highly respected name in quality jewellery with over 150 years of heritage in Lancashire, is proud to announce the opening of its new office in the heart of London’s prestigious jewellery quarter at 100 Hatton Garden.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone for the family-run business, enabling Ainsworth Jewellers to meet clients in the luxurious surroundings of the UK’s most renowned jewellery hub. The new London presence allows the firm to extend its personal and bespoke services to a broader audience while strengthening relationships with both new and existing clients.

“This is an exciting step forward for Ainsworth Jewellers,” said Phil Ainsworth, fifth generation owner. “Hatton Garden is a national and international hub; an iconic mecca for jewellery enthusiasts and has always had a special place in our hearts. This new office not only enhances our ability to serve customers across the UK but also gives them access to an exceptional selection of jewellery – particularly in the big four gemstones: diamonds, rubies, sapphires, and emeralds.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The move also establishes a closer connection with some of the industry’s most esteemed suppliers, allowing Ainsworth Jewellers to offer a wider and more diverse collection while maintaining the craftsmanship, personal service, and expertise that have defined the brand for generations.

Ainsworth Jewellers expands into London's iconic Hatton Garden

The Hatton Garden location will serve as a private, appointment-only office for consultations, bespoke design services, and exclusive viewings, offering clients a discreet and elegant environment in which to make meaningful purchases.

For more information or to arrange an appointment, visit www.ainsworthjewellers.com or contact [email protected]