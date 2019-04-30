Lancashire woman finds a sweet way to build a business

It started as a way to save money on a christening cake and has led to Wrea Green mum Lisa Elliott wining awards and being invited to pass her knowledge on to others.

The mum-of-two recently scooped two golds in a competition at the Cake International Show.

One of Lisa Elliott's cake creations

She won one gold for her main competition piece, Mr Funguy and best group display for her design of a pin-up girl.

She scored 96 points out of a possible 100, for her competition piece.

It can take her between 30 and 60 hours to complete a model, drawing it out first and then working on it in the evenings after work when her sons are in bed.

Lisa, who is married to Will, and works full-time in IT, running a department of project managers, said: “I’ve been going to Cake International since I started making cakes.

Another of Lisa Elliot's amazing cakes

“It’s such a big show, I love getting to see the other pieces and there’s so many great things to buy.

“I decided to give the competition a go and the first two times I got a bronze, and I got some really helpful feedback – which was one of my main reasons for doing it.

“I couldn’t believe it when I got 96/100, and I still got feedback of things to work on, which is great.”

The business first started when Lisa was trying to find a christening cake for her son seven years ago.

“I needed a christening cake, but I was looking around and they were pretty expensive, I felt it was something I could do myself.

“I liked baking so I gave it a go and followed a YouTube tutorial.

“It looked really good.

“I had a great response from people, so I started doing more cakes, for birthdays, anniversaries and I really just fell in love with the process.

“I was completely self-taught, I just enjoyed it, but I did take some classes to learn different techniques.

“It became more of an artistry and now although I do bake cakes from time-to-time, it’s more about making models.

“They are completely edible, sometimes I make them from cake or sometimes from modelling chocolate.

“I write tutorials for two magazines and was asked by the local British Sugarcraft Guild to provide them with a demonstration, they have asked me do a full-day workshop too.”

To find out more, visit www.facebook.com/lisajaynecakes.co.uk