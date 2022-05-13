The development will help foster innovation and growth in the North West and the wider UK’s digital and cyber security sectors, with aims to support 500 new start-ups and create more than 1,000 jobs locally.

The DiSH will be headquartered in an 11,000 square foot state-of the-art space in Heron House in Manchester which is due to open in the summer, but will be accessible virtually from anywhere in the country.

The site will include co-working or private office space for businesses and entrepreneurs and provide access to networking opportunities, business growth programmes and mentorship from industry experts.

Lancaster University is working with a consortium of leading cyber security specialists to create a new Digital Innovation Security Hub (DiSH) in Manchester.

Lancaster University Pro-Vice-Chancellor Professor Louise Heathwaite said: “We are very excited to be working with our partners Barclays Eagle Labs, Plexal and the University of Manchester on the DiSH to support the growth of the cyber sector in Great Manchester and the broader region.

“For Lancaster University this represents the next step in our pivotal role in collaboration with key regional stakeholders to support the development of the emergent North West Cyber Corridor and the creation of a thriving regional cyber research and innovation ecosystem.

“As the only University in the region triple-accredited by the National Cyber Security Centre, the DiSH will further enable Lancaster to more effectively engage across the entire corridor - from GCHQ’s headquarters in Manchester, at which the DiSH will be co-located, through Samlesbury, as the home of the National Cyber Force, and through to Lancaster and the further North.”

The DiSH development will include training and support for businesses, company owners and employees through workshops and seminars to upskill more than 1,000 individuals in the next five years to help them access opportunities in the growing sector, with a focus on deprived local communities to promote social mobility through innovation.