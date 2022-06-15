Each year, thousands of students head to the University of Central Lancashire and live in university accommodation - sharing communal spaces such as kitchens and bathrooms with fellow scholars.

And as the safety and hygiene of staff and students is of the highest importance to the university, it has appointed Hy5 Commercial Cleaning, to carry out specialist cleaning jobs in university-owned accommodation and shared

areas within university buildings ahead of welcoming the next cohort of learners.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hy5 Commercial Cleaning's Keith Simm

Hy5 has cleaned the vents in all the university’s classrooms, kitchens and toilets, and deep cleaned three kitchen extraction systems to industry-required TR19 standard.

In the summer, the team will clean the ovens in all student accommodation within a three week timescale.

Hy5 Managing Director Keith Simm said: “It is hugely important that the very highest standard of cleaning job is carried out at these buildings to ensure high levels of safety and hygiene for the

thousands of people who use the university.

“They’re always big, tough jobs to complete but you have to put in the hard work and use a bit of elbow grease to ensure the best clean possible is carried out.”

The Ulverston company was recently re-accredited with the coveted CHAS Elite status - the highest level of accreditation awarded by the UK’s number one provider of compliance certification.