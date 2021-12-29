Lancashire to see record number of aerospace apprenticeships in 2022 at BAE Systems

The roles include 315 in the company's air sector based at Warton, 14 in its shared services group in Preston, 453 at its submarines centre in Barrow and eight in both had office roles and its Land UK centre at Radway Green.

The creation of more than 900 apprentice and 750 graduate and undergraduate roles nationally is the largest intake of early careers roles the company has offered in a single year.

The majority of roles will be based in the North of England, with opportunities also available across the South of England, Scotland and Wales.

Charles Woodburn

Representing a 25 per cent increase on this year’s early careers intake, the recruitment comes as Ofsted has once again rated the Company’s 50-plus apprenticeship programmes as ‘outstanding’.

Charles Woodburn, chief executive, BAE Systems, said: “Creating high quality employment opportunities for young people across the country ensures we retain the critical capabilities we need to sustain our business for the long-term, while also helping to drive growth across the UK’s regional economies.

“Early careers employees are the foundation of our future and the diversity of skills and experience they bring enables us to continue to innovate and deliver the very best technology and support to our armed forces.”

Minister for Skills, Alex Burghart, said: “It is brilliant that BAE Systems is committed to supporting our future workforce through the power of apprenticeships.

BAE Systems in Lancashire is to take on a record number of apprentices in 2022

"Apprenticeships play a vital role in giving people the ability to earn while they learn, and the skills they need for the jobs of tomorrow. They also give businesses access to a diverse talent pipeline, equipped with the knowledge for success in a range of professions."

Successful candidates can look forward to working on some of the UK’s most exciting and nationally important technology programmes, including Tempest, a future combat air system for the Royal Air Force, as well as the design and build of Dreadnought submarines and Type 26 frigates for the Royal Navy and helping to protect critical national infrastructure from cyber attacks.

Apprentices will have the opportunity to study and gain qualifications in a vast range of professions, including electronic systems design, cyber security, software development, aerospace engineering, accountancy and human resources. Recently, the Company unveiled a new Masters-level sustainability apprenticeship which will play a key role in building a network of sustainability champions who will help to drive progress towards its net zero target.

Chloe Silver, a first year Project Management Degree Apprentice in BAE Systems’ Submarines business, said: “When I finished college, I knew I wanted to get stuck in to the world of work straight away but I also wanted to gain more qualifications, so I decided an apprenticeship was the best route for me. It’s really important that young people can access job opportunities wherever they live, without having to move away.

Chloe Silver

"That’s exactly what I’ve experienced with the wide range of opportunities on offer at BAE Systems. Since joining the Company in September I’ve had some great highlights, including supporting the business’ early careers operations. I’m really excited for what the future holds.”

Achieving a diverse, inclusive and flexible workplace is vital to the development of the Company’s future skills and talent pipeline. In 2021, around a quarter of new joiners to the business’ early careers programmes were female, with 26 per cent of apprentices coming from some of the country’s most disadvantaged areas.

BAE Systems invests almost £100m in education, skills and early careers activities in the UK annually and currently has nearly 3,300 apprentices and graduates in training across its UK businesses, equivalent to more than nine per cent of its 35,300 strong UK workforce.