Lancashire Tea partners with the Farm Yard Brew Company to celebrate Lancashire Day with a limited-edition pale ale

If you’re a Lancashire Tea drinker with a penchant for a delicious pale ale, then collaborations don’t get any better than this limited-edition brew infused with the flavour of Lancashire Tea!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To celebrate Lancashire Day on November 27th, the two teams have put their brewing heads together to share expertise and develop the ‘Ooh Ahh Lancashire’ pale ale (4.2% ABV).

Best served chilled, it is planned that the Lancashire Tea pale ale will be available from selected Booths stores during November so proud Lancastrians can stock up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The brew itself is a classic pale that balances a subtle bitterness with the fruit & floral notes of the hops – the perfect combination.

Ooh Ahh Lancashire, available in Booths

Originally developed to complement the taste of the region’s water, Lancashire Tea is one of the fastest-growing tea brands in the UK with a loyal following of tea-trustees who want a great cuppa at a good price.

The Farm Yard Brew Company was born in 2016 in Cockerham and has been in the family for five generations. The farm now houses a 400,000 litre brew plant with a large range of beers and a taproom where visitors can come and enjoy a pint while watching the brewing process.

“Some partnerships just feel right and bringing the flavour of our brew to a pale ale seemed too good an opportunity to miss. It will give customers of both brands the chance to celebrate everything great about the county on Lancashire Day,” said Phil Toms, Marketing Director Lancashire Tea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danny Ellidge, Exec Director of Farm Yard Brew Company said: “We love working with people whose business reflects our own in their passion & quality and the team at Lancashire Tea have both in abundance so it just makes sense!”