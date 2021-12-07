Lancashire solicitors team up to offer expanded service from a well known name

The joint venture will see Vincents’ branch office in Park Street rebranded as Mary E Lowe at Vincents Solicitors.

Mary has relocated her four-strong team from their current office in Market Square to join the existing Vincents wills and probate team in Park Street; the newly combined practice now offering the full range of family and private client legal services.

A highly experienced legal practitioner, Mary has worked in family law for 31 years, latterly as a consultant for London-based freelance law firm Scott Moncrieff. She is a member of Resolution, First for Family Law and Solicitors for the Elderly.

Phillip Gilmore and Mary Lowe

Mary said: “I am privileged to have worked with some incredible lawyers and amazing clients over the last 30 years, including some very high profile stars from stage, screen and stadium.

“These last seven years with Scott Moncrieff have been remarkable but my workload has increased to the point that I needed to take the next step and join forces with a bigger team with a like-minded approach in order to grow the business further.

“When Vincents’ Phillip Gilmore approached me, I knew this was the right company for my team and for my clients, allowing the expansion of my offering while maintaining the high quality of service for which I am known.

“Vincents has given me an exciting opportunity to develop the Park Street branch and retain my autonomy, to continue to act in the best interests of my existing clients and attract new business, and to play my part in contributing towards the development of the wider firm.”

The deal sees Mary become a partner in the Park Street branch joint venture and a director for the wider firm. It will allow Mary to provide her clients with the full range of legal services offered by Vincents, from corporate and commercial to family and private client, to serious injury and medical negligence, and will provide the firm’s other clients with access to Mary’s expertise.

Phillip Gilmore, managing director of Vincents Solicitors, said: “Mary Lowe is a name any divorce lawyer will be familiar with, she has a formidable reputation and achieves incredible outcomes for her clients.

“She is highly experienced, incredibly professional, and a genuinely lovely person, and so is a very welcome addition to the Vincents team. The combination of Mary’s expertise with that of our existing team at Park Street will give clients on the Fylde coast access to a truly enviable group of legal professionals.”