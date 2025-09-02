Lancashire skills provider wins contracts to deliver new digital bootcamps across Cheshire & Warrington

Lancashire-based Enterprise4All (E4All) has secured new government-backed contracts to deliver fully funded digital and AI skills bootcamps in Cheshire & Warrington – a major win for the region’s growing reputation as a national leader in business training and support.

The newly awarded programmes form part of the Department for Education’s Skills for Life initiative and are designed to support self-employed business owners and micro-SMEs with the digital tools, systems, and strategies they need to grow.

For E4All, which has delivered hundreds of successful Skills Bootcamps across Lancashire and beyond, this latest expansion reflects both local excellence and a growing national impact.

“We’re proud that a Lancashire organisation is being recognised on a national level,” said Malin Patel, CEO of Enterprise4All. “This isn’t about ticking boxes, we design every bootcamp around the real challenges facing real businesses. We’re thrilled to bring that approach to even more regions, starting with Cheshire & Warrington.”

The two new Skills Bootcamps are:

Digital Growth Accelerator – Helping business owners reclaim time and reduce operational stress using everyday tools like Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, and automation platforms.

AI Product App Bootcamp – Teaching non-technical founders how to build and launch their own custom AI-powered tools using platforms like ChatGPT, Supabase, and n8n without writing a single line of code.

Both are delivered through group cohorts, are 100% online, over eight weeks, through a mix of live virtual sessions, project-based work, and teacher-trained expert support.

“These skills programmes are practical, fast-paced and built for people spinning plates, not sitting in classrooms,” said Malin. “We want every business owner to feel confident using digital tools, not overwhelmed by them.”

Each programme is valued at over £4,000, but fully funded by the UK government. Eligible learners must be 19+, self-employed, and actively trading.

With limited places available starting in September 2025, early application is advised.

To learn more and apply, visit: