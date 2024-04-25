Lancashire skills plan proving successful with county employers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Since its launch in 2021, hundreds of county-based businesses have engaged with the LSIP, which is being ran by the North & Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce.

In fact, 32 out of the 38 LSIPs across England are ran by Chambers of Commerce.

But improving skills and tackling labour shortages remains a priority following a meeting between Chamber chief executives and Education Secretary, Gillian Keegan.

The LSIP has formed a number of sector-led cluster groups

Accessing staff with the right skills remains a challenge for many businesses. Research published by the British Chambers of Commerce Insights Unit shows that while recruitment difficulties have significantly eased, two-third of firms say they are still facing challenges hiring staff.

Lancashire’s LSIP published a report in May last year outlining the problems, and possible solutions, to recruitment and has been working with employers and training providers on a roadmap which was submitted to the Department for Education.

Over the past 12 months, the Chamber’s LSIP has engaged with more employers, established “cluster groups” for Lancashire’s diverse sectors and worked on improving the skills required for the ever-changing labour market landscape.

Geoff Mason, project lead for the LSIP, said: “Since its inception in late 2021 and Lancashire becoming one of eight ‘trailblazers’ for the plan, we have continuously worked with employers from all sectors and training providers to form a connection between the two.

“While this latest data is to be welcomed, there is still much more that needs to be done in order to find the right roles for people, the right skills for developing sectors and finding a solution to issues regarding those who may have fallen through the system, our ageing workforce and developing new skills for emerging sectors.

“The LSIP will continue its work and I would urge more employers to engage with us to help find these solutions.”

Shevaun Haviland, Director General of the British Chambers of Commerce said: “To help business grow our economy we need more skilled, engaged, and motivated people to contribute to the workforce in every part of the UK.

“Across England, through LSIPs, the Chamber network is playing a leading role in bringing employers and training providers together to tackle skills shortages. Over 65.5K employers are engaged in identifying solutions and planning for change.

“Our research published today shows fewer firms are facing challenges recruiting, but the problems are still significant.”