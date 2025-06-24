Lancashire security equipment distributor acquired by sales director

A Lancashire-based supplier of security and data equipment has been acquired by its sales director through a management buyout.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Quality Essential Distributions (QED), formed in 1997, is based at Walton Summit, Preston and employs around 30 staff. It supplies products such as surveillance cameras and displays, facial recognition systems and data cabinets. Its clients include Mitie Security and ADT Fire and Security.

The business has been acquired by Ian Garden from majority shareholders David Arrowsmith and Ian Smith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The acquisition has been financed through a cash flow term loan and invoice discounting facility provided by HSBC. It provides an exit for the previous owners while allowing Ian to drive further business growth over the coming years.

Dave Arrowsmith, Ian Garden, Ian Smith

Ian Garden, managing director, QED said: “QED is a fantastic business which has grown steadily over the past 28 years. Having worked in similar industries for around 15 years, including the past six at QED, I’ve seen the huge potential the company has to continue this trajectory and further increase market share.

“It’s been a privilege to work closely with David and Ian since joining the firm and I’m excited to now lead the company forward into a new era of growth.”

The corporate finance team at accountancy and advisory firm MHA, the UK member firm of Baker Tilly International, was lead adviser to Ian on the acquisition of QED. The deal team was led by Andrew Feeke, corporate finance partner, supported by Sam Singleton, manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Singleton said: “Improvements in technology such as AI analytics and cloud computing are supporting growth in the surveillance market both in the UK and globally and this deal has resulted in an optimal outcome for all parties.

“It will allow Ian and David to pursue other interests while giving Ian Garden the freedom to harness the company’s growth potential over the coming years. We are pleased to have supported the buyer throughout this process and look forward to seeing QED thrive under his leadership.”

Stephen Garbett from Azets, supported by Will Eardley, was lead adviser to the sellers. Benjamin Dredge, Victoria Brown and Hannah Simmons from CG Professional provided legal advice to the acquirer and Nick Hodgson at Forbes provided legal advice to the sellers.