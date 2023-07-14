News you can trust since 1886
Lancashire scoops £870m RAF radar electronic warfare contract at BAE Systems' Warton base

Defence chiefs have landed a £870m contract to develop a new RAF radar system in Lancashire.
By The Newsroom
Published 14th Jul 2023, 10:44 BST- 2 min read
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 10:51 BST

BAE Systems was awarded the contract by the Ministry of Defence for development, integration and testing work on the cutting-edge electronic warfare capabilities.

The European Common Radar System (ECRS) Mk2 radar programme employs around 150 advanced engineers at the BAE Systems’ Warton plant.

It is designed to strengthen the Lancashire-built Typhoon aircraft’s control of the airspace in combat situations and it is hoped initial flight testing will take place in 2024.

The work will be carried out in tandem with defence firm Leonardo which is leading work on the aircraft’s main sensing and survivability systems including its radar and defensive aids sub-system

The contract is part of the UK Government announcement made in July 2022, to invest £2.35bn in the continued technology advancements in Typhoon capabilities, as recognition of its long-term role supporting national security and defence priorities.

Andrea Thompson, managing director – Europe and International at BAE Systems’ Air Sector, said: "Typhoon is a fantastic aircraft which continues to provide crucial support to defence and security operations around the world, including NATO air policing in Eastern Europe.

"The continued evolution of Typhoon as a world-class combat air platform ensures the RAF maintains its advantage and protects the vibrant eco-system that supports our sovereign combat air capability in the UK, through sustaining and evolving the technical skills central to the UK’s future combat air strategy.”

Mark Hamilton, managing director Electronics UK, Leonardo, said: "ECRS Mk2 will not only provide critical capability to Typhoon but will also develop and sustain critical skills relevant to the Global Combat Air Programme.”

RAF Typhoons are deployed alongside F-35B Lightning II to provide the full spectrum of frontline air operations for the UK, including air policing, peace support and high-intensity conflict.

