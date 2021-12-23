Lancashire recruitment firm donates gifts to young people at Blackpool Victoria Hospital

As some of the children receiving care at the hospital won’t be able to spend Christmas day at home with their families, the team compiled a haul of gifts in the hope that it would bring a smile to their face during a challenging period.

The gifts being delivered include books, puzzle books, games, crafts and teddies and they have all been sourced with the intention of keeping the children occupied and entertained during their time within the hospital.

The team at Spencer Clarke Group were told that teenagers and toddlers don’t receive as many donations so they have ensured that these age groups were well catered for on the adolescent ward at the Vic.

The team from the Spencer Clarke Group have been collecting presents for young people spending Christmas at Blackpool Victoria Hospital

Managing director, Mike Shorrock said:“It’s unfathomable what some of these children have to go through at such a young age; hopefully the gifts will help to put a smile on the children’s faces this Christmas.

"On Christmas morning, our gifts, along with gifts from other well wishers, will be hand delivered by Santa himself.”

He added that for some families, the hospital is like a second home which is why Spencer Clarke Group have been so passionate about helping.