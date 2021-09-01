Lancashire programme for business leaders to learn from each other is to return

Peer Networks, which is being funded by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, will be again led locally by Boost; Lancashire’s Business Growth Hub.

It aims to allow Lancashire business owners and managers to learn from each other, improve their business performance and gain insight from private sector experts is set to return to the county.

Peer Networks will bring together 35 groups of 11 business leaders to solve common challenges and create powerful long-term networks.

Andrew Leeming

The groups will be facilitated by key organisations from Lancashire’s business support community including the Northern Automotive Alliance, Northern Power Women and Marketing Lancashire.

It will also provide specific one-to-one mentoring or coaching to help each participant develop and grow their business.

The fully-funded scheme is available to Lancashire businesses more than a year old employing more than five people, with a turnover of more than £100,000.

Andrew Leeming, programme manager, Boost said: “In Lancashire, the Peer Networks pilot helped more than 320 business leaders to learn from each other to solve shared challenges. That came at a critical time in Lancashire’s economy as businesses began their recovery journey.

Lancashire's Peer Network programme is returning this September

“We’re pleased that we will be able to work with Lancashire’s quality business support community once again to bring together 35 new groups of Lancashire business owners and managers – helping them learn from each other, develop and grow.

"The knowledge they will gain, and the long-lasting relationships that Peer Networks will create will bring continued growth in the county over the coming years.”