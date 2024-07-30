Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man who was captured on CCTV ‘defecating’ in a bus station is wanted by Lancashire Police.

The man was filmed approaching the public toilet situated within the Accrington bus station on the morning of Tuesday, July 23.

According to police, instead of paying the 30p required for using the toilet, he pulled down his shorts and defecated against the wall before walking out of the exit door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an appeal on Facebook, Hyndburn Police asked for anyone who recognises the man to get in touch.

Lancashire Police want to speak to the man pictured in connection with the incident at Accrington bus station on the morning of Tuesday, July 23 | Lancashire Police

The force said: “Do you know this male?

“On the morning of Tuesday 23rd July 2024, the male is captured on the Accrington Town Centre Bus Station CCTV cameras approaching the public toilet situated within the station.

“The male proceeds to pull down his shorts and defecate's against the wall before walking out of the exit door.

“If you recognise the male can you please e-mail Lancashire Constabulary on101 and quote reference number LC-20240723-0186, alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.