Lancashire Police appeal after man caught on CCTV 'defecating against wall' in Accrington bus station
The man was filmed approaching the public toilet situated within the Accrington bus station on the morning of Tuesday, July 23.
According to police, instead of paying the 30p required for using the toilet, he pulled down his shorts and defecated against the wall before walking out of the exit door.
In an appeal on Facebook, Hyndburn Police asked for anyone who recognises the man to get in touch.
The force said: “Do you know this male?
“If you recognise the male can you please e-mail Lancashire Constabulary on101 and quote reference number LC-20240723-0186, alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
“Thank you for you continued support.”
