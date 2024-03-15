Lancashire people encouraged to explore new opportunities in probation service
- The trainee probation officer programme (PQiP) is open for applications with 50 vacancies across the North West. For the first time in recent years, this recruitment round will offer a non-graduate programme, which opens applications to anyone with a Level 3 qualification, such as A Levels. Suitable candidates will be selected based on application and assessed personality qualities, such as people-skills, appetite to learn and interest in helping offenders to make a positive change to their future.
Natalie Howson, a Probation Learning Lead in the North West of England, comments:“We are always looking for a diverse range of people to join the Probation Service. It’s such a varied job and every day brings new challenges, but our teams are incredibly supportive and learning is at the heart of the role.
“Introducing a new non-graduate route into becoming a probation officer opens up this rewarding career to so many more people who through their experience and personal skills will be of great value to the service. It is also a brilliant way to develop and gain a professional qualification to be proud of, alongside the important day to day work a probation officer does.”
Trainee probation officers, working as probation service officers (PSOs) during the programme, will learn on the job and study, via a university, to gain a fully funded Professional Qualification in Probation whilst earning a salary along the way. The non-graduate programme takes 27 months, whilst this is 15-21 months for applicants with a level 5 qualification, such as a university degree. Qualified probation officers can then apply for full-time roles with annual salaries starting at £35k depending on location.
Training combines academic theory, knowledge assessments and practical learning, to provide the best possible preparation for life as a probation officer. This includes spending time in a working probation office and study time, as well as probation work settings - such as a prison or court.
To find out more about the training vacancies available and to apply visit https://prisonandprobationjobs.gov.uk/roles-at-hmpps/overview-of-the-probation-officer-role/probation-officer-training-pqip/ or search ' Professional Qualification in Probation (PQiP)’