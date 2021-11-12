Lancashire MPs on fact-finding mission to BAE Systems in the county

They were given tours of the two sites and learned about work on the latest aircraft project, the sixth generation combat aircraft Tempest.

David Morris MP, chairman of the Lancashire All Party Parliamentary Group, led the delegation and said: “We know that BAE Systems is critically important to the economic and social health of our county, but we went to learn more about how they impact on exports, the balance of trade, and their role in community engagement.

David Morris MP, chairman of the Lancashire All Party Parliamentary Group which visited BAE Systems and Antony Higginbotham MP, at the BAE Systems Warton site, with a prototype of the Tempest combat aircraft.

"During our visit we learnt a lot about the various products and services they provide, their role in the UK economy and their plans for the future.

“We were particularly impressed with their training, apprenticeship, and lifelong learning programmes – the investment in skills is second to none and that’s a big plus for Lancashire.

"The jobs that are sustained, not just on these two sites, but throughout the supply chain in the North West and beyond, means they have a very positive economic impact.