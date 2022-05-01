Ben Gornall, from Penwortham, has worked for the family-owned automotive retail group as financial controller for four years.

The former student at All Hallows in Penwortham and Cardinal Newman College student studied Economics at Lancaster University and joined Bowker from Oldham-based NSL where he was also financial controller.

Ben, 35, said: “I joined Bowker Motor Group as Porsche Centre Preston was being built. It was an exciting experience to be part of the team that took a new business from plans to reality - now employing over 40 people.

Ben Gornall the new finance director at Bowker

“Today, after an uncertain period for all North West businesses, Bowker Motor Group is operating across all our dealerships with confidence. The automotive retail sector is in an exciting position and it offers a strong foundation for further growth. My challenge will be to help Bowker Motor Group to maximise the opportunities that the next phase of our growth represents.”

Bowker Motor Group operates automotive dealerships including BMW and MINI franchises in Blackburn and Preston, Porsche Centre Preston, Bowker Motorrad in Preston, and Bowker Ribble Valley in Osbaldeston.

Whilst Ben will continue to report to Andy Gee, chief financial officer at Bowker Group, which incorporates Bowker Motor Group and Bowker Transport, his new role sees him take on more responsibility for day-to-day financial decisions at Bowker Motor Group.