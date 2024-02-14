Lancashire MINI Centres Scoop Second National Marketing Accolade

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Bowker MINI centres in Blackburn and Preston beat off competition from more than 130 other UK centres to win the Marketing category at the MINI UK Retailer Awards.

Judges commented on Bowker MINI’s year, saying that: “exciting and comprehensive marketing activities covering events, content creation and local relevance meant Bowker edged ahead of the competition to win the award.”

Winners on the night were selected across a range of categories, including sales, marketing, financial services, and used cars, at the awards ceremony awards in Manchester hosted by writer and comedian Katherine Ryan.

Bowker MINI group marketing manager Amy Lancaster-Hall said: “It’s a proud achievement to win the national marketing award - but to win it twice is special for the whole team. The last time we won, we were in lockdown, and the celebration was a virtual one. It goes without saying that it was much more fun to celebrate in person.

“We have a small team compared with some larger dealer groups. But what we may lack in numbers, we make up for in hard work and creativity. This award is a credit to each and every one of them.”

The four-strong marketing team at Bowker MINI includes Amy, marketing executives Jess O’Neill and Charlotte Brown, and graphic designer Chloe Robinson.

Bowker MINI has been shortlisted for marketing excellence in seven out of the last eight years. In 2015, Bowker Motor Group marketing manager Amy Lancaster-Hall won the MINI Marketer of the Year category.

This year, the marketing team at Bowker MINI focused on the MINI electric, selling out by year-end. Bowker combined events, radio, email and social media channels featuring the MINI product genius videos.

Activity included product placement in partnership with the Royal Lancashire Show and Blackburn Rugby Club. Bowker MINI also delivered campaigns like the ‘Design Your Day’ social media competition, which generated over 50 test drives.